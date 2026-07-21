Nucor Corporation $NUE Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Nucor worth $429,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,407,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,633,554,000 after purchasing an additional 144,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,205 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $628,497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $609,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,883 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $313,152,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,899 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $306,054,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $2,282,503.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,213,875.68. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $230.86 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $131.32 and a 12-month high of $270.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

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Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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