Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,680 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,960 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:NTR opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Nutrien's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nutrien from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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