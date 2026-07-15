Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,599 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:NTR opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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