Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,026 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 42.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "outperformer" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's payout ratio is 44.81%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

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