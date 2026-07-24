Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Stake Boosted by Moerus Capital Management LLC

Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,236 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 16.7% of Moerus Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moerus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nutrien worth $45,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 65.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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