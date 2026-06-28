nVent Electric PLC $NVT Position Decreased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,255 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,295 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 1.03% of nVent Electric worth $196,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE:NVT opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.98. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $68.90 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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