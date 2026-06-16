nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,317 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $18,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.27.

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nVent Electric Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:NVT opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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