nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,482 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $171.36 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $178.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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