nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Purchased by Aventail Capital Group LP

Aventail Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,244 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.4%

nVent Electric stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total value of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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