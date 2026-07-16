nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,004 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,914 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises about 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,312,000. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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