Nvest Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,213.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,609 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 35,669 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.5% of Nvest Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 912.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, President Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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