NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Cut by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,025 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 33,287 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average is $190.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.83 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA and set a $270 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Needham reiterated a rating on NVIDIA and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the RTX Spark AI PC chip , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers.

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving Navitas , Aptiv , Coherent , Lightmatter , and Ayar Labs , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push.

More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving , , , , and , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Reuters: Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news.

NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as Broadcom , Marvell , and even non-chip infrastructure names.

Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as , , and even non-chip infrastructure names. Negative Sentiment: There was also a minor overhang from political insider selling, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse disclosing a sale of NVDA shares, which may add to near-term caution. Finbold: U.S. politician suspiciously dumps Nvidia stock after 10 years

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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