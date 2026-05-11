NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Decreased by Prasad Wealth Partners LLC

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,746 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Prasad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $217.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. CICC Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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