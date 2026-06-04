NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Increased by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,100 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 8.0% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $179,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA and set a $270 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Needham reiterated a rating on NVIDIA and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the RTX Spark AI PC chip , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers.

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving Navitas , Aptiv , Coherent , Lightmatter , and Ayar Labs , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push.

More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving , , , , and , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Reuters: Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news.

NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as Broadcom , Marvell , and even non-chip infrastructure names.

Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as , , and even non-chip infrastructure names. Negative Sentiment: There was also a minor overhang from political insider selling, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse disclosing a sale of NVDA shares, which may add to near-term caution. Finbold: U.S. politician suspiciously dumps Nvidia stock after 10 years

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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