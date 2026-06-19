NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,602 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

NVDA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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