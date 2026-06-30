NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's 2nd Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,537 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Itau BBA Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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