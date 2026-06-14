NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,064 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 38,593 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.8% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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