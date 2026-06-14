NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Brown Advisory Inc.'s 5th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,239,254 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,186,801 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,096,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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