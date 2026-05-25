NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's 4th Largest Position

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,361 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $307,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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