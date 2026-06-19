NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Compound Planning Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,109 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.0% of Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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