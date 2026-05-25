NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Danske Bank A S's Largest Position

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,698,054 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 652,749 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 7.7% of Danske Bank A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Danske Bank A S owned approximately 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $3,300,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.33 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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