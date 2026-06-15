NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,203 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 212,254 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $400,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 17,930 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 26,334 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 840,403 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $156,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. ArchPoint Investors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 8,090 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Arvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.85 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business's fifty day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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