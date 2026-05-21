NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's 10th Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,255 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure.

NVIDIA delivered another huge beat-and-raise quarter, with record revenue, strong EPS growth, and data-center results that underline its dominance in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company authorized an additional $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders.

The company authorized an additional share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend from per share, signaling confidence in future cash generation and returning more capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock.

Analysts and commentators highlighted broad AI demand, strong Blackwell ramp-up, and continued operating leverage, which support the bullish case for NVIDIA stock. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA said its outlook does not assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments.

NVIDIA said its outlook does assume any Data Center compute revenue from China, leaving a meaningful source of potential upside or downside depending on trade and licensing developments. Neutral Sentiment: Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term.

Management is also transitioning to a new reporting framework focused on Data Center and Edge Computing, which should better reflect growth drivers but may make comparisons harder in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong results, articles noted rising competition from custom chips at companies like Amazon and Alphabet, plus ongoing uncertainty around China shipments, which could temper enthusiasm if growth slows.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.75. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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