NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Fisher Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,057,537 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 1,493,962 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of NVIDIA worth $16,049,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $140.85 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock valued at $332,629,083 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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