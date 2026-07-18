NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Geneva Partners LLC's Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,959 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.7% of Geneva Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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