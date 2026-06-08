NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Genus Capital Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,252 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,730,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $205.10 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.37 and a 200-day moving average of $190.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. President Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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