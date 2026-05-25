NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Nkcfo LLC's 9th Largest Position

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.5% of Nkcfo LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 target price (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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