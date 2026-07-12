NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,955 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 21,358 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0%

NVDA traded up $8.18 on Friday, hitting $210.96. The company had a trading volume of 148,048,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,546,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $162.02 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside.

Analysts and commentators said NVDA’s lower valuation and dominant position in AI spending could make recent weakness a buying opportunity, with Bank of America and others highlighting strong long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Article Title

Reuters reported that Nvidia supplier King Yuan Electronics plans to invest up to $1.4 billion in a U.S. facility, reinforcing the scale of the AI hardware supply chain and ongoing buildout around NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Article Title

NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Fervo to launch an EGS-Twin geothermal platform, adding another AI-related ecosystem collaboration that investors may view as supportive of future growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot.

Coverage around Nvidia’s strong Q1 results and the company’s upbeat revenue guidance near $91 billion for the next quarter continues to underline that AI demand is still running hot. Neutral Sentiment: Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own.

Media and trading activity around NVDA remains elevated, including options-flow commentary, “most watched” stock chatter, and repeated articles on its AI leadership, which can keep the shares volatile but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted pressure from customers and competitors building in-house AI chips, and there was also discussion of a possible delay to NVIDIA’s next-gen Kyber rack-scale architecture, both of which could raise investor concerns about future margins and timing.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

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