NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Principal Financial Group Inc.'s Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,597,813 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,616 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $6,905,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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