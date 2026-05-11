NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Silphium Asset Management Ltd's 3rd Largest Position

Silphium Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,749 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.6% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $217.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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