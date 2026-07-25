NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is TFR Capital LLC.'s Largest Position

TFR Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,380 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.0% of TFR Capital LLC.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TFR Capital LLC.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after purchasing an additional 936,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average is $207.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Melius Research set a $400.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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