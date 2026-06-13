NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's 8th Largest Position

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,359 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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