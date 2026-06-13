NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,157 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $122,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $140.85 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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