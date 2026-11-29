Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,270 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $257,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,366,864 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $39,090,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,954,159 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,399,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,521,253 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $16,479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,187,310.22. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Teter sold 30,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,810,648. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

NVIDIA stock opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $115.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 95.54%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.74%.

More NVIDIA News

Here's some of the latest news about NVDA:

Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Negative Sentiment: Governance concerns remain a separate overhang: S&P placed NVIDIA’s AA credit rating on negative watch, citing management and board oversight risks. Huang is also due to testify before Congress, and securities class-action notices add legal uncertainty, although such notices do not establish wrongdoing. Article: S&P warns Nvidia credit rating could be cut over management and governance risk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore downgraded NVIDIA from an "outperform" rating to a "positive" rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KGI Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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