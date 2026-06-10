NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 171.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,458 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 776,670 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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