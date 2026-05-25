NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805,727 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 133,192 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.5% of Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $523,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $215.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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