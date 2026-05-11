NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,681 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in NVIDIA were worth $56,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $215.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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