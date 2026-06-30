NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 486.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 29,321 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634,730 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $110,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $919,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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