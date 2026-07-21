NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,272 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,072 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,154 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,723,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.1% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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