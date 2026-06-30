NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,834 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $151.49 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here