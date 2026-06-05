NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 119.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.8% of Freemont Management S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total value of $109,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,906,961 shares of company stock valued at $384,041,268. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking.

Several articles highlighted fresh AI infrastructure wins tied to NVIDIA, including South Korea’s LG Group reportedly planning to adopt 10,000 NVIDIA GPUs, plus new partnerships with companies such as Corning, EXL, Lightmatter, Ayar Labs, and Netris that deepen NVIDIA’s ecosystem around AI data centers and networking. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact.

Analysts and commentators remained bullish on NVIDIA’s long-term setup, pointing to Blackwell, AI inference, CUDA, and the company’s expanding push into AI PCs and enterprise AI as reasons the growth story still looks intact. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle.

Jensen Huang’s comments at Computex and in media interviews reinforced confidence that AI infrastructure spending is still accelerating, with NVIDIA positioned at the center of that spending cycle. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results.

NVIDIA also made headlines for product and strategic moves, including the DSX platform for AI factory design, a reported $400 million acquisition of AI software startup Kumo, and a new AI chip for PCs, all of which expand the company’s addressable market but do not immediately change near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge.

Broad market sentiment has been mixed: semiconductor stocks sold off after Broadcom’s earnings and some investors rotated within AI hardware, which helps explain why NVIDIA has shown relative resilience rather than an outright surge. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and political scrutiny remains a risk, as Senator Elizabeth Warren invited Jensen Huang to testify at a Senate hearing on China AI chip sales and U.S. export controls, keeping pressure on NVIDIA’s China exposure.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $218.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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