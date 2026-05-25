NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,535 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.4% of Mutual Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $64,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.93. The company has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. President Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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