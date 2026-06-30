NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,217 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.49 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Itau BBA Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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