NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,131 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Storen Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,652,420 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,970,704,000 after purchasing an additional 936,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.29 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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