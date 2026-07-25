NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by V2 Financial group LLC

V2 Financial group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,364 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of V2 Financial group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. V2 Financial group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Northland Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northland Securities Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 111,380 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597,813 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,905,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,616 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9%

NVDA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $207.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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