Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,367 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,849,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Leo Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,156,076,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,849,721 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,176,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,783,437 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $202,047,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 133,768,018 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,329,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,315,956,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $243.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 95.54% and a net margin of 62.53%. The company had revenue of $115.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 9.60 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buy back $150 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 10.74%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Timothy S. Teter sold 30,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.80, for a total value of $6,786,488.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,687,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,810,648. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 622,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $144,122,997.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,336,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $541,187,310.22. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,796,118 shares of company stock worth $403,993,253 over the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Latest NVIDIA News

Investors following NVDA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Article: NVIDIA's AI Cloud Revenues Nearly Triple

Underlying demand remains strong: NVIDIA’s fiscal third-quarter Data Center revenue was reported at $107.6 billion, up 110% year over year, while its AI Cloud, Industrial and Enterprise category grew 195%. Strong growth may help support the shares if regulatory issues do not materially constrain sales. Negative Sentiment: Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Article: Why Nvidia pared opening gains to decline again on Friday?

Reports that advanced Blackwell hardware was found at a Shanghai data center renewed concern that restricted chips may be reaching China. The reports have not established how the equipment got there, but they raise the prospect of tougher enforcement, congressional scrutiny and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA has reportedly told partners to pause server shipments to four Southeast Asian countries while they address tighter U.S. export rules. Any prolonged halt could delay sales, while new restrictions on remote access to computing capacity may constrain demand from regional data centers. Article: Nvidia Tells Partners to Pause Shipments to Southeast Asia

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.89.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation is a technology company that designs graphics processing units (GPUs), computing platforms and related software. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company is led by co-founder Jensen Huang, its president and chief executive officer. NVIDIA's products serve several markets. Its GeForce GPUs and software support PC gaming, while its data center platforms provide computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, scientific research and other demanding workloads.

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