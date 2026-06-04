NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by 49 Wealth Management LLC

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $138.83 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NVIDIA and set a $270 price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Needham reiterated a rating on NVIDIA and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the RTX Spark AI PC chip , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers.

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap at Computex, including the , which could open a new consumer-PC growth avenue beyond data centers. Positive Sentiment: More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving Navitas , Aptiv , Coherent , Lightmatter , and Ayar Labs , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push.

More partner news reinforced NVIDIA’s ecosystem strength, including collaborations involving , , , , and , all tied to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure push. Neutral Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Reuters: Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

Jensen Huang’s comments that the AI build-out is still accelerating and that NVIDIA has enough supply for robust CPU and GPU growth support the long-term story, but they are not an immediate catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news.

NVDA also remained in the spotlight for headline-grabbing coverage around dividends, AI-PC expansion, and comparisons with peers like Broadcom and AMD, but those are mostly narrative items rather than fresh earnings news. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as Broadcom , Marvell , and even non-chip infrastructure names.

Investors appear concerned about valuation and a possible AI bubble after the stock’s strong move, with some commentary noting that capital is rotating into other AI beneficiaries such as , , and even non-chip infrastructure names. Negative Sentiment: There was also a minor overhang from political insider selling, including Senator Sheldon Whitehouse disclosing a sale of NVDA shares, which may add to near-term caution. Finbold: U.S. politician suspiciously dumps Nvidia stock after 10 years

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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