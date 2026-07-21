NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,333 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $203.28 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day moving average is $209.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA expanded Omniverse libraries in Agent Toolkit, strengthening its physical AI and simulation software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb expanded use of NVIDIA systems for drug discovery, highlighting demand beyond traditional tech customers. Positive Sentiment: QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Article Title

QumulusAI bought 1,632 Blackwell GPUs, signaling continued strong appetite for NVIDIA’s AI hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to frame NVIDIA as a long-term AI winner, but many pieces are mostly valuation-focused rather than new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Article Title

AMD’s Microsoft-backed Helios launch has intensified concerns about competitive pressure in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selloff and “AI bubble” worries may be capping upside and keeping investors cautious. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here