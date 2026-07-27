NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363,766 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 76,404 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $761,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $206.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.86. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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