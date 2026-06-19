NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4,691.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,371 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 10.9% of Wick Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wick Capital Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $150,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after buying an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

NVDA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. President Capital lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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